Tavio Capital LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Universal Health Services comprises about 2.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 58.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 116.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,820. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tavio Capital LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/tavio-capital-llc-invests-5-53-million-in-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.