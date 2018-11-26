Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.95. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -846.51%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/targa-resources-corp-trgp-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.