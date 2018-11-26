Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €40.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, August 20th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.47 ($42.40).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Monday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a twelve month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.