Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TAHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Beacon Securities cut Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 284.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 179,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,650. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.