T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,929,000 after buying an additional 110,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

