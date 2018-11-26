SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 227,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $61,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock worth $443,878,713. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

SYSCO stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/sysco-co-syy-shares-bought-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.