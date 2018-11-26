Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synopsys by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.13 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/synopsys-inc-snps-stake-raised-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.