Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $490,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 433,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

SYF stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

