Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,130 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $1,709,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,011 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.09 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/swiss-national-bank-sells-6800-shares-of-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.