Swiss National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $7,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,974,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,474,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,995,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

