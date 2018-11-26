Swiss National Bank Has $31.22 Million Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $464,441,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,833,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,218,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,677,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

