Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,962 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 247,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,607,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 389,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 221,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 193,534 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

