Sunrun Inc (RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Purchases 187,619 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 187,619 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,298,332.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 141,151 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,719,219.18.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 74,861 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $896,834.78.

On Thursday, October 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 231,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $2,653,664.79.

On Monday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 110,198 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $1,336,701.74.

On Thursday, September 27th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 13,502 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $162,024.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.03. 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,189. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sunrun by 70.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

