Summit Equities Inc Invests $922,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Stock

Summit Equities Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Summit Equities Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 970,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 998,209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 998,106,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 441,677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,633,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,157 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6,966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,922,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,823,000 after acquiring an additional 609,828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.95 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

