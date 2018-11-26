Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-19-16-million-holdings-in-gildan-activewear-inc-gil.html.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.