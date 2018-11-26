Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $917,000.

Shares of MIDD opened at $116.56 on Monday. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wellington Shields raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

