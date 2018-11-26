Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 13,916 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hanesbrands worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 274,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,982.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,079 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

