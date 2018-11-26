Stringer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.2% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.92 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.87.
