Stringer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.2% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.92 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

