Stringer Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,434 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Stringer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,545,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,562,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,319 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,952,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $78.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $81.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

