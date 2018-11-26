Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Insider Sells $640,200.00 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $640,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,343.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $691,750.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $623,050.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $623,800.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $652,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $658,300.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $679,900.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $673,100.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $676,650.00.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $131.67. 122,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

