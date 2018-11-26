Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,830 Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $130,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

