State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 4,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.67 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/state-treasurer-state-of-michigan-sells-4100-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.