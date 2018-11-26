Starbucks Co. (SBUX) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,083,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 142,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

