Stabilus SA (STM) Receives €73.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.75 ($85.76).

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

STM traded up €2.90 ($3.37) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.50 ($76.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 1 year high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

