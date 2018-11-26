Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 110.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Splunk by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4,695.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $813,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

