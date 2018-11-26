SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,263 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $50.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

