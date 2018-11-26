SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 11.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 89.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $115.77 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

