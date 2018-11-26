Sound Energy (SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 4818728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sound Energy in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.
Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)
Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.
