Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 4818728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sound Energy in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sound Energy (SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.26” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/sound-energy-sou-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-14-26.html.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.