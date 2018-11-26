Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Share Price

Media coverage about Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Transport Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.54. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,655. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

