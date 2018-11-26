Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,197,150. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.01.

SWKS stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

