Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Skechers USA worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $141,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

