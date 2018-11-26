Siyata Mobile (SIM) Shares Up 11.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) shares shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. 893,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 150,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

