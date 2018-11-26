Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 407,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $372,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $19,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,832,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,344,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock valued at $165,108,695 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $106.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

