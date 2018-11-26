Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,279. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $146.80 and a 1-year high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

