Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE THC traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

