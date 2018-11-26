Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 297.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 105,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,663. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/sivik-global-healthcare-llc-has-3-48-million-position-in-alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.