SINA Corp (SINA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) to announce sales of $553.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.60 million and the lowest is $550.59 million. SINA reported sales of $443.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SINA will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SINA.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 908,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,527. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.99. SINA has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SINA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

