Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Director James E. Zerkel II Sells 2,244 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Director James E. Zerkel II sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $109,237.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SHEN traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.69 and a beta of 0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

