Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 55.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,122,000. Golub Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 966,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $260,829,000 after acquiring an additional 101,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,165,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $165.68 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

