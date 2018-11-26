Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,293 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 510.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 746,394 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $24,364,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $19,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after buying an additional 406,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $16,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $363,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $751,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,559.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,677 shares of company stock worth $4,320,580 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

