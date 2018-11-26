Shell Asset Management Co. Has $12.93 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,670.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 152.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $310.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.51 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total value of $2,228,961.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,959.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total transaction of $3,470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,044,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,764 shares of company stock worth $22,060,881. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

