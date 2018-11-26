Shawcor (SCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.36

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.36 and last traded at C$19.49, with a volume of 77455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

