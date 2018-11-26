SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 174,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,502.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $21,743,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12,715.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/sg-americas-securities-llc-boosts-stake-in-albemarle-co-alb.html.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.