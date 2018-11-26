Semux (SEM) Hits One Day Volume of $1,253.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Semux has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $1,253.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00009895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00082917 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010074 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017470 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00002301 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 8,705,009 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.