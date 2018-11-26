Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.65 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 686,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,544,000 after buying an additional 473,200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 74,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 144,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 143,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

