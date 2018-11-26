Scroll (SCRL) Market Cap Reaches $17.24 Million

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and IDAX. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scroll

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

