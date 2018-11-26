Scott D. Cook Sells 152,001 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $30,006,517.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.37 on Monday, reaching $201.42. 1,884,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 65.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit to $234.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.59.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

