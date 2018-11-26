Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 77,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/schwab-us-broad-market-etf-schb-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.