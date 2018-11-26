Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Stake Increased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 259,121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 845,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Shares of SCHM opened at $52.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

