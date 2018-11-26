Schroder Investment Management Group Has $83.09 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of Cooper Companies worth $83,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,872,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total transaction of $411,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $270.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $280.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

